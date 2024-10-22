St. Cloud State Named a Top 500 College by Forbes

Article by Jaedon Boeve

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (Oct. 17, 2024) — St. Cloud State University has been recognized as one of the top 500 colleges in the nation by Forbes, marking a significant achievement for the school and the broader community. The ranking highlights institutions based on factors such as academic quality, return on investment, student success, and alumni impact.

The announcement has sparked excitement across campus, with university officials and students expressing pride in the recognition. Michael Hanna, the director of admissions at St. Cloud State, shared his enthusiasm for the news.

“We’re super happy to hear about all the great opportunities here at St. Cloud State,” Hanna said. “It kind of shows all of the great efforts that the faculty and staff have been doing. It will be exciting to see how St. Cloud State will advance in the future.”

This honor comes as St. Cloud State continues to expand its academic offerings and invest in campus facilities. The university, which serves over 11,000 students, has earned praise for its commitment to diversity, student support services, and workforce development programs, especially in fields such as business, technology, and healthcare.

Interim President Larry Dietz emphasized that the Forbes ranking reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire university community.

“St. Cloud State continues to produce career-ready graduates through an individualized approach to student success,” Dietz said in a statement. “We are focused on giving students a clear pathway through tailoring our services and programs to build toward their future.”

As St. Cloud State celebrates this national recognition, the university looks ahead to further advancing its mission of preparing students for lifelong success.