St. Cloud State Sporting Events Nov. 15-16

Article by Vrydon Paul

Friday, Nov. 15

Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive

The men’s and women’s swim and dive teams are in Eau Claire, WI today to on take on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Teams will hit the pool at 5 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team is playing in Halenbeck Hall against Winona State. Ranked No. 2 in the NCAA Regional Ranking they look to add another win to their already impressive record of 23-2.

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team will face off against Minnesota State University, the Mankato Mavericks at 6 p.m. in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team will return to the ice against Minnesota State University again at 3 p.m. in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.





