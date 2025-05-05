St. Cloud State University Celebrates Spring 2025 Graduates Amid Institutional Changes

Article by Jaedon Boeve Photo by Jaedon Boeve

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University (SCSU) will honor its Spring 2025 graduates with commencement ceremonies scheduled for Thursday, May 8, for graduate students, and Friday, May 9, for undergraduates. The ceremonies will take place at Ritsche Auditorium in Stewart Hall on campus, marking a significant milestone for approximately 1,200 students completing their academic journeys.

Graduate students will participate in ceremonies on May 8, with sessions planned for the afternoon and evening. Undergraduate commencement will follow on May 9. Each ceremony is expected to last about 60 minutes, during which graduates’ names will be read as they cross the stage. Master’s and doctoral candidates will also be hooded during their respective ceremonies.

Graduates are advised to check in 45 to 60 minutes before their ceremony to receive name cards and guest tickets. A lineup will occur in the Stewart Hall first-floor hallway, with staff directing graduates. Graduates get six tickets each to invite their guests to witness them walk across the stage. Guests with tickets may be seated in Ritsche Auditorium, while overflow viewing areas and a family room will be available for additional attendees.

Academic regalia is required for participation. Graduates could purchase regalia online through the St. Cloud State Jostens Store, or in person at the Husky Bookstore during and after the Commencement Expo. Undergraduate honor cords are available for eligible students, with colors denoting different levels of academic achievement: gold for summa cum laude, silver for magna cum laude, and red for cum laude.

The commencement ceremonies occur amid ongoing institutional changes. Following the departure of President Robbyn Wacker, Larry Dietz, is serving as interim president. These transitions come as SCSU addresses financial challenges, including a reported deficit exceeding $24.5 million, attributed to declining enrollment trends.

Despite these challenges, the university community remains focused on celebrating the achievements of its graduates. Post-ceremony gatherings will be held at Atwood Mall and the Atwood Ballroom, providing opportunities for photos and mingling among graduates and their guests.

For more information on commencement details and graduate resources, visit the St. Cloud State University Commencement page.