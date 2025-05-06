St. Cloud State University Club Hockey Provides a Way for Students to Stay Active After High School

Many people may think their athletic career is over after high school. St. Cloud State University Club Hockey is a great way to stay involved and play the sport you love. I caught up with club hockey alumni Nick Thurman and Kyle Woods to talk about their time with the team.

Nick Thurman played three seasons with the team and was named team captain and president this past season as a senior. The Phoenix, Arizona native had 56 points in 67 games for the Huskies, who compete in the ACHA II. Thurman said he wanted to continue playing hockey after he made his decision to attend St. Cloud State University but knew he wouldn’t be on the division one team.

“Once I found out that I wanted to go to St. Cloud, I knew that I wasn’t at the proper skill level to play for the Division one team. I looked at other options in the ACHA to see if St. Cloud State University had a team, and luckily, they did.”

Thurman also explained a little bit more about how club hockey works.

“Club hockey is a way that kids who aren’t at the NCAA level of playing hockey are able to enjoyplaying for their school and playing with friends and to just enjoy the sport as much as possible.”

Kyle Woods played two seasons as a goalie for St. Cloud State Universities club hockey team. He described club hockey as “an organized hockey team where you sign up, try out, and follow a schedule throughout the season with your friends.”In his role as team captain and president, Thurman had to be a leader,

“My role as captain of the club hockey team was to lead by example on and off the ice and make everyone feel included. As president of the club hockey team, I would manage the entire team. I did scheduling, orders for jerseys, socks, stick tape, water bottles, and everything you could imagine.”

Both Thurman and Woods said they had a great time playing club hockey.,

“It was a lot of fun to hang out with my friends and continue playing the game I love,” Thurman said.

Woods said his experience playing hockey was a great time.

“My experience with club hockey was extremely fun. I got to meet a whole bunch of new people that I have hung out with all four years of college. We did a lot during out-of-town games, and it was just a great time overall.”