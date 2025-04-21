St. Cloud State University Offers Students a Chance to Study Abroad at a Castle

Article by Vrydon Paul. Photo by the Center for International Studies, Education Abroad.

Earlier this month, the Center for International Studies offered students interested in studying abroad at Alnwick Castle in Alnwick, England, an opportunity to finish their applications with the help of advisors. In attendance at the event was the upcoming academic advisor, Joseph Melchor.

The castle has a long history, and its relationship to St. Cloud State University spans generations of students. Camile Metheny said,

“My Grandma and Mom went to the castle when they went to St. Cloud State University, so I grew up always hearing stories about the castle.”

The castle itself has a long history, currently owned by royals, which students at random times have a chance at seeing, and some might recognize some exterior shots of the castle as they were used in the movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Metheny said,

“There was this one time at the castle when, randomly, there were these SUVs that pulled up in front and you got to see Ralph Percy, 12th Duke of Northumberland.”

Whether you study abroad for the experiences or the chance to live outside of the United States of America, students have a chance to roam Europe on their own accord. Metheny says,

“There was the one time during break we traveled to Paris, Barcelona, and other places. Since you are so close to these extraordinary places, airfare is cheap.”

Students can learn more about the study abroad programs that St. Cloud State University has to offer by visiting the Education Abroad office on campus in 113 Lawrence Hall or by visiting the link https://www.stcloudstate.edu/educationabroad/programs/default.aspx