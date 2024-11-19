St. Cloud State Volleyball to Host Sioux Falls

Article by Emma Bast. Photo by Zach Rudeen.

No. 2 St. Cloud State Women’s Volleyball will be taking on the University of Sioux Falls in the first game in the Husky’s post season.

With the star studded team and players like Kenzie Foley, Keely Kurshner, and Emma Berran as well as Head Coach Chad Braegalmann, who has been named NSIC Coach of the Year, the Huskies have had an impressive season.

The Husky’s finished conference play in of their best seasons in program history, winning the regular season conference championship. St. Cloud State is looking to continue their 19 straight wins and set a new program record has they head into the post season. So far, St. Cloud State is 10-0 at home.

First serve begins at 6 p.m. tonight in Halenbeck Hall.