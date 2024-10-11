St. Cloud State Weekend Events Oct. 11-13

Article by Vrydon Paul
Friday, Oct. 11
Teaching and Scholarship Learning Community
Join the initial online meeting for the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. This meeting brings students together with faculty to connect and learn about teaching.
Games and Puzzles in Atwood
Do you feel stressed from the academic week? Come to Atwood, room 103, and play games, puzzles, or color. Recovery Resource Center will host this event 12 to 2 p.m.
Gamenight ft, FC 2024 Bracket
Esports is hosting a 1v1 EA Sports FC 2024 video game tournament in the Esports lounge from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Board Game Club Weekly Meeting
The Game Club hosts a weekly meeting from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Maple Room at The Atwood Memorial Center. Come and play board games while meeting new people on Saturday, Oct. 11.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Nintendo Night 2
Esports will be hosting a free second night of Nintendo gaming from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Atwood Memorial Center in the Esports Arena.
Ettadi (ইতািদ)-A Showcase of Bangla Heritage
The Bangladesh Student Association is hosting the Bangladesh Cultural Night from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Atwood Ballroom. Come and celebrate the rich culture of Bangladesh with performances, activities, and free food on Sunday, Oct.12. This event is $10 for students and the public. Tickets are available on the Huskies Connect website.
Sunday, Oct. 13
The Mark Drama: The Story of Jesus Brought To Life.
The InterVarsity Christian Fellowship is hosting a play in the Atwood Cascade Room from 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. The play will tell the Story of Jesus from the Gospel of Mark.
