St. Cloud State Weekend Events Oct. 11-13

Teaching and Scholarship Learning Community

Join the initial online meeting for the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. This meeting brings students together with faculty to connect and learn about teaching.

Games and Puzzles in Atwood

Do you feel stressed from the academic week? Come to Atwood, room 103, and play games, puzzles, or color. Recovery Resource Center will host this event 12 to 2 p.m.

Gamenight ft, FC 2024 Bracket

Esports is hosting a 1v1 EA Sports FC 2024 video game tournament in the Esports lounge from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Board Game Club Weekly Meeting

The Game Club hosts a weekly meeting from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Maple Room at The Atwood Memorial Center. Come and play board games while meeting new people on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Nintendo Night 2

Esports will be hosting a free second night of Nintendo gaming from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Atwood Memorial Center in the Esports Arena.

Ettadi (ইতািদ)-A Showcase of Bangla Heritage

The Bangladesh Student Association is hosting the Bangladesh Cultural Night from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Atwood Ballroom. Come and celebrate the rich culture of Bangladesh with performances, activities, and free food on Sunday, Oct.12. This event is $10 for students and the public. Tickets are available on the Huskies Connect website.

Sunday, Oct. 13

The Mark Drama: The Story of Jesus Brought To Life.