St. Cloud State Weekend Events Sept. 26- 29

Article by Vrydon Paul.

Thursday, Sept. 26th

Education Abroad Fair

Are you interested in studying abroad? The Center for Educational Studies is hosting a fair to give you more information on how to do just that. This free fair is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Atwood Memorial Building.

Calvary College Nights: How Jesus Saves?

The Calvary College Ministry hosts an event with fellowship and a guest speaker. This event takes place at the Calvary Community Church located at 1200 Rosevelt Rd, St. Cloud, MN, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m..

Anime Brigade Weekly Meeting

Have the chance to watch anime, hang out, and make new friends. This free weekly event is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Maple Room at the Atwood Memorial Center. Anime Brigade hosts this event.

3v3 Womens Basketball

Campus Recreation is hosting a free 3v3 basketball game. Register your team from now until Sept. 27th at midnight. To register your team email camille.myers@stcloudstate.edu.

Friday, Sept. 27th

MedTech Graduate Programs Information Sessions

Join SCSU on Zoom for a free informational meeting from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to learn more about graduate programs in Medical Technology Quality (MTQ), Applied Clinical Research (ACR), and Regulatory Affairs and Services (RAS). This session will cover specifics and answer questions for international students. This event is hosted by MedTechs Programs, the School of Graduate Studies, the Center for International Studies, the College of Science and Engineering, and St. Cloud State at Plymouth. Register at this link.

Games and Puzzles in Atwood

This week have you stressed out? Come to Atwood room 103 and play games, puzzles, and color. Recovery Resource Center hosts this event and will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m..

Fort-Night: Number 1 Victory Royale

Fortnite is coming to the Esport Arena for free in the Atwood Underground from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Esports hosts this event.

Rowing Crew Practice

The Rowing crew has its tri-weekly practice this Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. They will be meeting down by the dock on the Mississippi. If you’re interested in joining or have trouble finding the dock email jsmith1@go.stcloudstate.edu.

E&E Club Launch Event

Join the Earth and Environmental Club for their launch event in the Wicks Science Building room 119 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Hear from club leadership, enjoy snacks, and 3-D printed crafts.

Men’s Soccer vs. UW Parkside

Saint Cloud States men’s soccer team is hosting Purdue Northwest from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Huskies Stadium. This event is free for students with a SCSU student ID. If not a student or someone without a student ID then tickets can be purchased at the Halenbeck ticket box office.

Ace Minecraft Club: Get Together and Play

Wanna play Minecraft to Lofi Minecraft music well this club is for you. Come and join the Ace Minecraft Club from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. in the Atwood Mississippi room. If you do not want to play Minecraft this group also provides board games and other leisurely activities to do.

Sunday, Sept. 29th

Men’s Soccer vs. Purdue Northwest

Saint Cloud States men’s soccer team is hosting Purdue Northwest from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Huskies Stadium. This event is free for students with a SCSU student ID. If not a student or someone without a student ID then tickets can be purchased at the Halenbeck ticket box office.