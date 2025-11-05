Stoney Brook Farms – A Production Built Around Connection

Article by Mason Voight

While this farm has been a wholesale business since 2006, Owner Brad Chmielewski recounts the 55-year legacy of Stoney Brook Farms. “It actually started as a wholesale vegetable operation back in the ‘70’s,” said Brad. “My grandpa started the farm, and we started out with retail and then we moved into wholesale operations.”

The disconnection between human interaction and the wholesale business inspired the company to build something bigger. “We did the corn maze and pumpkin patch to try and connect with folks a little better,” said Brad. He emphasized that the connection of community visiting the farm will allow them to see the product they sell and the very place they grow it. “When they see our stuff in the grocery store, they can associate it back to our farm.” Brad pays tribute to his wife Ashley for being the mastermind behind the corn maze. The corn maze has been running since 2017, along with the addition of other attractions and food trucks.

“We come every year; it’s sort of a family tradition.” Said a local Foley dad visiting the farm with his children. “It seems to be growing every year. We keep coming to check out and see what new things they got every year.” Owner Brad Chmielewski said that he will be adding 20 more attractions for the tenth anniversary next year. This will total up the fun to 50 attractions!

From kettle corn to pizza, corn dogs and cheese curds, the farm is sure to have something to fix your hunger. Several people mentioned the cheese curds being the best so I couldn’t leave without getting my hands on some. The cheese curds come in original or jalapeno and offer a fantastic cheese pull.

Boasting 20 acres in the patch alone, there is a pumpkin for everyone. They offer pick-your-own pumpkins or have pre-picked options near the front. People can catch all the fun fall festivities at Stoney Brook Farms, so don’t miss it!