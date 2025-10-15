Strengthen the Bound of Communities: St. Cloud Famers Market

Article by Yun Sugimoto

Looking for a great deal students won’t want to miss? The St. Cloud Area Farmers Market is the perfect place to check out!

Held every Saturday from May through October, this market runs from 8 a.m. to noon in the Lady Slipper Parking Lot in Downtown St. Cloud. It’s the perfect way to start a weekend—whether on the hunt for fresh produce, homemade goods, or just a good cup of coffee.

The market showcases a wide variety of locally grown and handcrafted items from area farmers, bakers, artists, and producers. From fresh vegetables and flowers to artisan macarons, there’s something for everyone—and every age.

Brandon, who began selling macarons at the market in May, is already seeing the impact.

“People come to the market now just for our macarons,” he said. “We’re getting our name out there, and it really helps promote us. I’m even in the process of opening a store.”

Anni, a longtime vendor, has been coming to the market for over 10 years, offering small-scale flowers and vegetables.

“It’s a nice way for morning risers to get out and do something,” she said. “You can walk around, socialize, and see all different age groups—from kids to seniors. It really helps build community.”

Regular shoppers feel the same way. Kristin Taylor, a dedicated visitor for the past three years, keeps coming back.

“I come every week to support local businesses, grab my favorite coffee, and stock up on organic food.”

Whether a foodie, a flower lover, or just looking for a relaxed Saturday morning vibe, why not visit the St. Cloud Farmers Market this Saturday? The St. Cloud Farmers Market offers a little something for everyone—and every purchase helps support the local community. Don’t miss the chance to experience it for yourself.