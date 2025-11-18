Student Advocacy in Action: SCSU Takes the Lead at Student United Conference

Article by Nishat Tasnim. Photos by MD Aftab Hossain.

The room burst with excitement as students from across Minnesota gathered, sharing laughter, ideas, and energy; this was the Student United Conference in full swing. And right at the center of the action stood St. Cloud State University (SCSU), proudly making its mark as one of the largest and loudest delegations at the event.

One of the standout leaders of the conference was Javelia, the Vice Chair of Student United from SSCU. Her leadership, confidence, and calm presence set the tone for a weekend full of collaboration and meaningful conversations. Whether guiding discussions or connecting with student representatives, she brought a sense of unity and purpose to every room she entered.

Right after Javelia’s leadership came the powerful presence of the SCSU Student Government. A majority of SGA members attended the conference, speaking up boldly and raising thoughtful questions. They highlighted what SCSU currently offers, what students need, and how universities can better support their communities. Their contributions showcased the impact of student leadership and the importance of advocating for voices beyond their own.

Another major highlight was the full attendance of the BSA (Bangladesh Student Association) panel. Their united presence added cultural depth, diversity, and meaningful representation to statewide conversations. Even with a few lines, their involvement demonstrated the importance of every student organization in shaping the future of Minnesota State campuses.

Throughout the weekend, SCSU delegates connected with leaders from different campuses, sharing experiences, exploring challenges, and creating solutions. They advocated for domestic students, international students, cultural groups, and marginalized voices—ensuring no student perspective was left behind. The conference became a space where leaders hip blossomed, courage strengthened, and collaboration flourished.

With one of the largest delegations, the loudest voices, and the strongest representation, St. Cloud State University proved its commitment to student advocacy. The conference was not just an event; it was a milestone, a celebration of leadership, and a moment of pride for every Husky who believes in the power of student voices.