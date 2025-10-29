Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity Haunted House Attraction Raises Money for St. Judes and The Trevor Project

Article by Mason Voight.

Danny Thomas, a Tau Kappa Epsilon member and actor rose to fame in the early 1950’s. It was the success of his acting career and power of prayer that inspired the research hospital we know today as St. Jude’s. According to their website, St Judes Children’s Research Hospital has helped improve the survival rate of childhood cancer from 20 to 80%. The mission of St Jude’s is to let no child suffer from a terminal illness.

“St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital is our fraternity’s national philanthropy,” said fraternity member Shane Hockett. “It’s the organization we raise the most money for.” Hockett emphasized the importance of donating to organizations that matter to you. “The Trevor Project, that was more of a personal charity to choose especially for this year, knowing that LGBT youths are still struggling.”

Fraternity member Quincy Crow recounts helping a couple years prior to joining Tau Kappa Epsilon. “Honestly this is like one of the most fun events we have. It’s a fun little two-minute adventure. All the money goes to a great cause.”

“It just makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I’m doing something for my community. It makes me feel like I’m doing something more than just doing my day-to-day life, you know?” said Takoda Mucciacciaro.

While this may just be a haunted house ran by some fraternity members, the message is clear. They are driven and motivated to raise money and make a difference.

These young entrepreneurs have transformed their frat house into a haunted walk through open to all the St. Cloud community. You can tour the attraction on 10/28 and 10/30 from 6p.m.-10p.m. for $5. All proceeds go to the Trevor Project and St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.

“Charity, Love, and Esteem” are the very foundations in which Tau Kappa Epsilon operates. The members hope to honor these values while displaying some Halloween fun.