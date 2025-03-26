The Season of Roadwork in St. Cloud

Article by Kyle Ginsbach, Photo by Kyle Ginsbach

ST. CLOUD, Minn – With the weather warming up outside and with spring officially underway, so too is another Minnesota staple: Roadwork. But for the residents of St. Cloud, despite it being business as usual, nothing has stopped them from forming their own opinions on how, why, and when that all-important road construction gets done.

As it stands now, there are no major road construction projects underway, but the motions for major road closures, pipe replacements, and other roadwork find themselves in place. According to the City of St. Cloud Website, there are six major projects on the slate for the 2025 calendar year, three of which, are set to begin in April or May.

Upon asking a few St. Cloud residents, the amount of roadwork was decisive. One such answer, from Paige Raske, was “being in the camp of not enough roadwork,” however when asked about her satisfaction with the timeliness and information, Raske said, “Absolutely not. There is no information. I wish there was at least a poster. At a minimum, that or a flier.”

Others found themselves upset at the amount of roadwork, while many didn’t seem bothered. But what all of them did express was the practicality of the construction, acknowledging that the unpredictable weather, specifically in the winter, does push the bulk of the projects to the Spring.

Furthermore, the City of St. Cloud states through its website that, “A year prior to proposed construction in a neighborhood, the city holds an informal public informational meeting. The Engineering Department staff provides an overview of the proposed improvements.

The residents have an opportunity to ask questions and provide their input regarding the need for the improvements, and the scope of the project or raise a particular point of concern. After receiving the feedback from residents at the informational meeting, Engineering staff prepares a report and cost estimate for the project and forwards this to the City Council for their review.”

So the next time you find yourself frustrated at the inconvenience, or questioning the practicality of roadwork around town, remember that all information and road closures and further information is available through the city of St. Cloud’s engineering department.