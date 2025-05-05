The St. Cloud State University Baseball Team and their Hopefulness for the Years to Come

Article by Will Hanson Photo by Will Hanson

The St. Cloud State Baseball Team is heading down the stretch with just a few games remaining in the season. I caught up with outfielder Hayden Konkol and Assistant Baseball Coach Cam Anderson to talk about the overall season and the growth of the team. The Huskies currently sit just over .500 with a record of 24-23 heading into the final series of the regular season against Bemidji State.

A big part of the Huskies’ recent success is redshirt sophomore Hayden Konkol. The Denmark, Wisconsin, native had just nine at-bats last season. This season, he is batting just under .300 with six home runs and has become an everyday starter in the outfield. What went into his improvement from last season to this season, Konkol said,

“Keeping my focus on the main goal and not pressing too hard, just knowing that. It’s a game, and going from there. At the start of the year, I was in a lot of two-strike counts, now just swinging early and getting my pitch.”

Konkol also credited his redshirt year to his success this season.

“It was very beneficial. There were a lot of times where I could just get in the weight room whenever I wanted to, when the team was traveling, and get extra swings in.”

St. Cloud State Baseball Assistant Cam Anderson said he has seen Konkol’s improvement over the season,

“Throughout the season, I feel like he’s added a lot of depth to the lineup. I’ve seen him bat third or fourth and I’ve seen him bat in the eight and sevenholes. He provides offense and speed for sure and can steal bases. In the field he plays left field and center field and has made some great catches.”

Even with the regular season nearing its end, the Huskies are playing some of their best baseball of the season.

“We’re on a four or five game win streak now and we’re looking to build up those wins going into the tournament.”, Anderson said.

Konkol credits the team’s collectiveness to the late-season success,

“We’ve obviously battled through some tough times, but I think just sticking together as one helped us out.”