The Traitors Season 4 Proves Camp Is the Real Winner

Article by Khadra Liban. Photo by Olivia Simonson

Set in Alan Cumming’s enchantingly dramatic Scottish castle, season four of The Traitors wastes no time reminding viewers that real currency is relevance. The series follows twenty of America’s most familiar faces as they compete in a high-stakes murder mystery game for a cash prize of $250,000. While the money is enticing, the reward is visibility and the chance to prove you still belong on television.

Each contestant is secretly assigned the role of either a Faithful or a Traitor. The Faithfuls work together to identify and banish Traitors during their nightly roundtable discussions, while The Traitors meet in secret to ‘murder’ one player at a time. This year’s cast follows the same predictable formula of inviting Bravo celebrities led by the housewives’ most memorable people Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard-Basset, and Porsha Williams at the center, and a few wild cards like Tara Lipinski (Olympic figure skater) and America’s football mom, Donna Kelce. But this season comes with a twist, a ‘Secret Traitor,’ whose identity is hidden not only from the faithful but also from the viewers and the other Traitors themselves.

This twist heightens suspicion and shakes up alliances, forcing players to play with less certainty than ever before. The tensions and stakes rise in episode three with the banishment of Donna Kelce, who was revealed to be the Secret Traitor. Her early existence did ruin what was believed to be the longest-running mystery in the game’s history, but it goes to show how aggressively players are willing to be even with how frightening they were over ‘upsetting swifities’ with her banishment.

With six contestants banished and five murdered, fans are excited to see where this season takes them with the series scoring its best opening ever, as season four averages 9.4 million viewers.