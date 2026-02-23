Therapy Dogs Bring Calm and Community to Miller Center Library

Article and Photo by Sangita Akter.

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, the first floor west of the Miller Center Library at St. Cloud State University transformed into a space of wagging tails, soft fur and stress relief during the “Therapy Dogs” event. Students, faculty, staff, and community members were invited to stop by, sit down and decompress with friendly dogs and their handlers.

Organized as a way to support student well‑being during a busy point in the semester. The event encouraged visitors to step away from their screens and spend a few minutes simply being present with the animals. Throughout the afternoon, the space was filled with quiet conversation, laughter and the sound of paws padding across the floor. In one scene captured in a photo from the event, people sit together on the floor in a relaxed circle, gently petting and hugging the dogs around them. Some close their eyes and lean into the moment, while others smile and chat with friends and owners

Participants described the experience as calming and grounding. For many, it offered a brief but meaningful break from academic pressures, homesickness or the anxiety of being far from their own pets. The presence of community volunteers and their animals also highlighted the strong connection between the university and the broader St. Cloud community. Events like “Therapy Dogs” reflect St. Cloud State University’s ongoing commitment to mental health, belonging, and holistic student support. By turning a familiar study space into a place of comfort and connection, the Miller Center Library demonstrated that libraries are not only centers for information, but also hubs for care, community and well‑being.

The next Therapy Dog event will be hosted on Tuesday, March 17, from 1:30 to 3:30.