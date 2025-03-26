Tri-County Humane Society: A lifeline for Animals and a Community United

Article by Lynn Karst, Photo by Lynn Karst

The Tri-County Humane Society (TCHS) in St. Cloud, Minn., has been a sanctuary for animals and a pillar of community compassion since 1974.

As an independent nonprofit organization, it provides shelter, care, and adoption services for homeless animals.

All the while, educating the public on responsible pet ownership.

Over the decades, TCHS has become a symbol of hope, tirelessly working to transform the lives of animals and those who love them.

At the core of the shelter’s mission is providing a haven for animals in need.

Each day it offers food, medical care, socialization, and love to pets without homes.

A recent example of TCHS’s unwavering dedication was its rescue of 93 cats from a suspected hoarding situation.

These cats were brought into the shelter and received immediate medical attention and behavioral support to begin their journey toward adoption and loving homes.

With funds received through events/promotions, TCHS is able to provide exceptional care for their animals.

“These fundraising events, whether they’re the small scale spaghetti and no meatballs dinner or you have the gala. I mean they all have an impact,” said Kate Kompas the Marketing and Communications Manager.

To further support adoptions, TCHS is offering discounted fees for pets aged one year and older, making it easier for families to open their hearts and homes to a new furry companion.

With careful attention to every adoption, the staff ensures the process is smooth and helps create perfect matches between families and pets.

In addition to its day-to-day operations, TCHS engages the community through a variety of creative and impactful events.

One such event is the upcoming “Slumber Pawty,” scheduled for Apr. 5.

This fundraiser invites participants to spend a night at the shelter, playing games, sharing stories, and raising funds to support its work.

It’s an exciting way for animal lovers to connect with the shelter’s mission while creating lasting memories.

Other events organized by TCHS have included bake sales, pet costume contests, and charity runs, all designed to unite the community while supporting animal welfare.

“For most of our events, luckily, we have a lot of community engagement, which we appreciate,” said Kompas.

The Tri-County Humane Society’s impact is immeasurable.

Its work has touched the lives of countless animals and people, from the joy of a family adopting their first pet to the relief of an abandoned animal finding safety.

TCHS stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when a community comes together for a common cause.

The success of TCHS depends on the generosity of its supporters.

Adoption, volunteering, donating, or simply spreading the word are all meaningful ways to contribute.

Every small act of kindness helps sustain the shelter’s life-changing mission.

For more information about the Tri-County Humane Society and how to get involved, visit their website.

Together, the community and the shelter continue to create a brighter future for animals in need.