Tuesday Teatime Brings Students Together at St. Cloud State University

Story and Photo by Sangita Akter.

Students gathered at the American Indian Center at St. Cloud State University on Tuesday, October 27, for a friendly event called Tuesday Tea Time. The event gave students a chance to relax, drink tea, and share their thoughts with others.

The event took place in Atwood Memorial Center, Room 219, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It was organized by the American Indian Center and was open to everyone including members of the St. Cloud community.

During the event, students sat together, enjoyed their tea, and talked about different topics. The room was filled with friendly conversations and laughter.

One student, Rubin, made a funny comment about the event. He joked that they were not only drinking tea but also “spilling the tea.” His comment brought humor to the conversation and made the gathering more enjoyable.

Another student, Aria, shared that the event was a place where students could express their thoughts and listen to one another. She talked about how important it is to have a space where people can feel comfortable sharing their ideas.

Tuesday Tea Time is more than just drinking tea. It is a chance for students to meet new people, build friendships, and learn from different experiences.

With a warm cup of tea and a friendly conversation, Tuesday Tea Time shows that even a small gathering can help bring the campus community closer together.