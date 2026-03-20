Unpredictable Outcomes – A Look Into the Oscar’s Historical Night

Article by Khadra Liban. Photo courtesy of Olivia Simonson.

With competitive categories and surprising wins, this year’s Oscars thrived on unpredictability. From Amy Madigan taking the stage for her Best Supporting Actress win in Weapons, the ceremony reflected on a year in film where no clear frontrunner dominated. The Academy leaned into surprise, rewarding performances and projects that were outside expectations. The night started with Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein quietly dominating the craft categories, sweeping production design, makeup and hairstyling, and costume design. The film’s string of wins showed the growing respect for horror in the art world.

Despite its 16 nominations, Sinners was shortlisted for best picture, losing to Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which won best picture, director, casting, and adapted screenplay. While the top prize defined the night, most of the ceremony’s significance came from its historic wins. Michael B. Jordan earned the best actor award for Sinners, becoming the seventh black winner in the category, while Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history, becoming the first woman, and first black and Filipina to win best cinematography for Sinners. And becoming the 22nd black woman to win an Oscar.

An article written in Variety by Clayton Davis said, “With this winning moment, a woman has now won in every single non-gendered Oscar category. Placed in context, the moment reflected a broader shift unfolding across the industry.” With the addition of a Best Casting category, alongside breakthrough victories and long-overdue recognition, this year’s Oscars captured a shift in the industry – an expansion of the definition of excellence, both in front and behind the camera.