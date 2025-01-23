Weekend Event Outlook: Jan. 24-25

Article by Eli Holm. Photo by Eli Holm.

Friday, January 24

St. Cloud State Board Game Club

In the Atwood Memorial Center in the Mississippi room, the St. Cloud State board game club is hosting its weekly meeting at 5 p.m.. This is where students can decompress from a challenging academic week and play various board games with fellow students.

Minecraft Ace Club: Get Together and Play

If you like virtual adventure then you might want to consider checking out this event, which is held in the Mississippi Room at the Atwood Memorial Center at 7 p.m.. There will be free pizza and some friendly competition between gamers.

Men’s and Women’s Basketball

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will host conference opponent Sioux Falls in Halenbeck Hall. Men’s Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and the Women’s game will follow at 7:30 p.m..

Saturday, January 25

Mall of America Trip Spring 2025

The Center for International Studies is hosting its second trip to the Mall of America. This trip gives international students a chance to explore the biggest mall in America, which has over 500 stores, as well as an indoor theme park. You can RSVP for the trip and find more details on the Huskies Connect.

Snowshoeing by the Mississippi River – POSTPONED

Campus Recreation has postponed their Snowshoeing Clinic, due to a lack of snow. So far there is no rescheduled date, but they will post a new date at least three days in advance if weather conditions allow.

Registration for the Corn hole and the Doubles Badminton Tournament closes

Campus Recreation closed registration for two upcoming events – the Doubles Badminton Tournament and Corn hole Tournament. Both tournament dates will be decided once all participants are registered. You can register for the events in Campus Recreation, located at Halenbeck Hall, until 5 p.m..

Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive

The Huskies swim teams hosts a matchup against Augustana University, events will start at 1 p.m. in Halenbeck Hall.

Men’s and Women’s Basketball

To conclude a weekend full of events the men’s and the women’s basketball teams hosts a nationally ranked conference opponent in Halenbeck Hall. The mens team will play first at 3:30 p.m. and the women’s team will follow at 5:30 p.m.