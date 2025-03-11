A Special Coffee Shop: Second Street Coffeehouse Story

Article by Felicity Harding. Photo by Felicity Harding.

Located right in the heart of Sartell, Minnesota is a coffee shop with a special story to tell.

“I opened the coffee house January of 2022. I had been a hairstylist for 17 years and when COVID hit our salons shut down and we sold the franchise that I was working for. One day one of my neighbors said you should open a coffee shop and at the time I laughed because I just thought that was insane and then I just became obsessed with the idea of it and honestly, I just started googling things,” said Second Street owner, Meghan Kelsey.

Unlike many coffee shops, Second Street has a special area named after a special person.

“A lot of times you go and this is too much for people living with autism or another dementia and being able to open our meeting room, it’s called Colleen’s Room, my mom was Colleen, and being able to offer a quiet safe space for people that might not fit the social norm of being able to sit in a coffee shop was really important for me,” said Meghan.

On top of creating a great environment for customers, Megan and her staff also create a great working environment.

“I was looking for a new job and it just seemed like a really chill space. When I interviewed with Meghan, she was super nice and inviting and working here I’ve gotten super close to a lot of the girls. They’re just super loving and appreciative. It’s just a super fun environment,” said Second Street barista Addison Schirmers.

Second Street’s great group of staff create an even better menu to order from.

“So, we actually just got a whole new menu. We have a lot of options, varieties of coffee. One of our most popular is the Vanilla Crumble Brevet and we also have the new one which is the Energy and Soda Bar and specifically we have the Dirty Sodas right now so you can pick between Sprite, Diet Coke, and Dr. Pepper. We also have these Skinny Waters that’s just Lotus. It’s a plant-based energy and then you just fill the rest with water. They’re a very good, very light option. We do have a lot of food options as well. We have, breakfast sandwiches, wraps, a lot of people tend to like that bacon grilled cheese. So, if you’re ever hungry or need some coffee it’s a good menu to choose from,” said Second Street barista Zoeie Fontanini.

Second Street also allows you to order online on their website or through the drive-thru. So, next time you’re in Sartell stop by Second Street Coffee House to get a nice drink or treat to brighten your day.