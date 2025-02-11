Delight-Ful: How SCSU is Spreading Kindness Through Campus Engagement

Article by Olivia Simonson. Photo by Olivia Simonson.

From February 10 through February 14, Huskies Dining is hosting Delight-FUL on campus, a nationwide campaign that promotes kindness and spreading cheer for one another. This is the fourth year that Huskies Dining is hosting the Delight-FUL event. This time the week falls on the same week as Valentine’s Day, which is a fitting way to celebrate the holiday on campus.

Delight-FUL is one of four events that Huskies Dining hosts with their parent company, Charter’s Higher Education, as a part of their Joy-Ful campaign, which is designed to help people find joy through an exploration of food.

“Delight-Ful is an event designed to spread cheer and encourage random acts of kindness,” said Lia Lawson, Marketing Director for Huskies Dining. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to express gratitude to our guests but also show kindness to each other.”

The goal for the event is to create 500,000 acts of kindness across the nation, with other college campuses participating in the event as well. This event is not only available to students on campus, but the St. Cloud community is also welcome to come and partake in the festivities.

On Monday, Feb. 10, Huskies Dining hosted a popcorn bar for students from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Garvey Commons. The bar had a variety of toppings for students to choose from, such as marshmallows, craisins, pretzels, and M&Ms, along with different kinds of seasonings, like cheese and ranch.

The event allows students to enjoy a break from the traditional Garvey menu and experience something different and fun amidst stressful classes and workloads.

“They’ve usually got a lot of diverse foods to go along with the event,” said Lydia Nickerson, who attended the DIY popcorn bar on Monday. “It’s a good break from the usual, and it allows us to create fun food combos for us to share with each other.”

The rest of the week is going to be filled with fun activities around campus, on Tuesday, Feb. 11 there will be a candy giveaway in the market. Wednesday, Feb. 12 is a dining hall takeover, with a nacho/totcho bar, calzones, and other festive foods available for lunch, along with different campus departments being in attendance with their fun activities.

“I’m looking forward to the Wednesday events,” said student Elayna Christopher, who also attended the DIY Popcorn Bar on Monday. “I like interacting with the organizations and sports teams.”

Thursday, Feb. 13, is Giving Hearts Day, and the on-campus dining establishments will have notes and pens for people to write kind things for others. Friday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, Huskies Dining will have DIY Dessert Dippers, where students and community members will be able to dip strawberries, pretzels, and other desserts into chocolate. The event will also have Valentine’s Day Desserts for people to indulge in.

“I really liked what they had last year,” said Nickerson, “they did chocolate covered strawberries, and those were really popular, so I am looking forward to seeing what else they do this year.”