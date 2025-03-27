Healthy Huskies Promote Relaxation & Mental Health at St. Cloud State Univeristy

Article by Mykaela Kappes, Photo by Mykaela Kappes

Every Wednesday, from 11 AM to 2 PM, students gather at Atwood Memorial Center for Wellness Wednesday, an event hosted by the Healthy Huskies of campus. This event includes mental health resources, fun and relaxing activities, and massage chairs for students. There are typically puzzles, a hands-on activity, and merch to take, such as stickers, cups, and other information on resources.

Gracie Parsons, a healthy husky who sets up the event, said, “I just like seeing the students interact with each other and just seeing our wellness events bring them joy and bring them kind of a bright part of their day because being a college student is a lot sometimes.”

The Healthy Huskies hosts additional events throughout the semester, including Destress with Pets and online health assessments. These events are a great way for students to focus a little bit of time on themselves and shedding some of the excess stress that school and homework bring.

Wellness Wednesday brings in about 20 students every single week and it is an event on campus for distressing and relaxing for a little bit,

Gracie encourages anyone to try it out, “Everybody’s welcome and we really enjoy when students come to our events and enjoy what we do for them.” Activities change based on the week and season; in fall, pumpkin painting is a popular activity, while in the coming months, planting your own succulent or other spring activities will be included in the weekly rotation.

For more information on Healthy Huskies events, visit Huskies Connect to learn more.