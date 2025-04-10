Local Business Spotlight: One Full House

Article by Nathaly Delgado. Photo by Nathaly Delgado.

Located just outside the heart of Saint Joseph, Minn, The House Food and Tap is reshaping the way restaurants operate. Occupying the corner of Minnesota Street and 2nd Avenue, The House Food and Tap opened in mid-March.

This food hall brings together four local businesses, each unique yet flows together. The House Food and Tap four small businesses include: Eminent Coffee Roasters, 98 Hawaiian Grill, Joetown Smashburger, and Birdie’s Pizza and Garden Bar.

These four businesses create an engaging and welcoming environment for families to come together to enjoy their meals. From open to close, the food hall is full of families and friends, often reaching full occupancy.

The House Food and Tap serves coffee and pastries provided by Eminent Coffee Roasters and Flour & Flower weekdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Minnesota native Josh Kaeter personally roasts his beans in Sartell, Minn.

Esera Tualalo is often spotted around the food hall singing to his guests and creating genuine connections. Tualalo takes his former time on the football field and stage to create unique experiences at 98 Hawaiian Grill. Tualalo believes that every interaction should be warm and welcoming.

He says, “Aloha can save the world! One thing about food, it is like music. It can spread smiles to faces. I want Aloha, love,” he inspires others to do the same and stop the spread of hate.

Erin Lucas and Mateo Mackbee own Joetown Smashburgers. They take the regular burger and add flavors, taking the patties to new levels. Lucas also owns a Saint Joseph local pastry, Flour and Flower. She brings her chef skills to The House from sunrise to sunset.

Tyler Thieschafer and Mike Gauthier took their friendship to new levels by opening Birdie’s Pizza and Garden Bar. This pair started with a single woodfire pizza oven in their garage and learned to perfect their craft. Thieschafer and Gauthier are excited to share their creations with Central Minnesota.

Gauthier says, “No matter how much you plan and prep, you have to troubleshoot on the fly. It is a learning experience.”

This unique food hall is all made possible by BriAnne and Craig Hern. The pair wanted a space where families could come together and have a sense of community by bringing the community to them.

All kitchens are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Sundays, The House Food and Tap is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.