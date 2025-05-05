Local Gym is Changing Lives

Article by Zach Rudeen. Photo by Zach Rudeen.

Anytime Fitness in Waite Park, Minn. is changing lives for the better with great equipment, training and a great environment.

“It’s like family,” said Brenda Dockendorf, who’s been at the gym for half a decade and now works there part time.

Brenda recently decided that she wanted to do power lifting because it looked cool, and it worked out big time for her. This January she took home five Minnesota state records in squat, bench press, bench press single lift, deadlift and overall total.

There is a sense of community that feels different right when you walk in. The owners are very involved and interactive with members, and they actively make the gym better. The owners are almost always at the gym, always helping people if needed.

“The trainers are very responsive,” said Adrian Ramler, a multi-year member.

Trent Baird is the top trainer at this Anytime Fitness and is very popular among his clients and other guests of the gym. Trent has been a trainer for 10 years now and loves what he does. His dad bought this gym a little over a decade ago after being the manager during Trent’s childhood.

It’s the perfect gym for any students who might be experienced lifters, or someone who is just getting into the gym.

“We just try to have one on one connection and hospitality and get to know our members,” said Trent.