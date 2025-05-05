Nachos, Inflatables, and Picture Frames, was the End of the Semester Blizzard Bash

Article by Vrydon Paul Photo by Vrydon Paul

On Thursday, April 24, the Huskies Events and Activities team (HEAT) hosted their end-of-the-semester Blizzard Bash in the Atwood Ballroom. Students enjoyed free food, inflatables, and a create-your-own picture frame.

There were three different inflatables, including a sports-themed inflatable which consisted of a basketball hoop, a baseball throw, and a football throw. Another inflatable was a military obstacle course, which had a slide and a crawl section.

The last inflatable was a rope course, which participants had the chance to make their way from one side to the other only by walking on the rope.

Students also had the chance to consume free food, including a build-your-own nacho bar that consisted of beef, cheese, and other ingredients. Students also had the chance to create a special soda with syrups and other ingredients.

Finally, included as a build-your-own picture frame. Students had the chance to color in stock picture frames with pictures taken at the fair.

HEAT has hosted many free events throughout the year, and this was one of the final activities for the semester.