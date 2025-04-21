New Coffee House in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

Article by Mykaela Kappes. Photo by Mykaela Kappes.

Something new is brewing in the heart of St. Joseph, Minn., and it’s more than just coffee—it’s a whole new experience for the local community. Inside the cozy walls of The House Food and Tap, a beloved local eatery, sits the newest addition to the St. Joseph scene: Eminent Coffee Roasters, a fresh and vibrant coffee spot created with connection and quality in mind. While Eminent Coffee has been operating out of Sartell since its beginnings, it previously didn’t have a permanent café space for customers to sit down, relax, and enjoy the full experience of what they had to offer.

Instead, the business functioned largely through bagged bean sales and a mobile coffee cart that could often be found at community events like local farmers markets. But that has now changed, as Eminent Coffee Roasters finally has a physical location for patrons to gather, sip, and stay awhile.

This marks a significant milestone for owner Josh Kaeter, whose journey into the world of coffee began with a simple frustration—he couldn’t find a cup of coffee that truly met his high standards. Rather than settle, Kaeter began roasting beans himself, learning the craft through trial and error and gradually perfecting his signature blends. His passion for coffee turned into a small business that steadily grew over time, and his entrepreneurial spirit eventually led him to look for a more permanent location. When the opportunity arose to partner with The House Food and Tap, Kaeter saw it as the perfect chance to root Eminent Coffee Roasters in a supportive community environment, surrounded by good food, friendly faces, and lots of foot traffic.

Now officially open to the public, Eminent Coffee boasts a unique and inviting menu that stands out in a crowded coffee landscape. Signature drinks like the banana bread latte offer something a little different for adventurous coffee lovers, while a rotating lineup of classic espresso-based drinks ensures there’s something for everyone. In addition, the shop features Flour and Flowerbaked goods, providing a locally sourced, freshly baked pairing for your favorite beverage.

Whether you’re looking for a quiet corner to study, a spot to catch up with friends, or simply a great cup of coffee before heading off to class or work, Eminent Coffee Roasters provides a warm, welcoming atmosphere for all. It’s not just a coffee stop—it’s a new gathering space for the St. Joseph community.