NorthStar Esports Event

Written by Jake Heath. Photo credit to SCSU Esports.

If you are looking for something to do during spring break, the regional Esports event, NorthStar, might be that activity for you.

The games that are going to be showcased at the NorthStar event are Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, and Rocket League.

The NorthStar event is a way to connect to the Esports community around the region. This isn’t the first NorthStar event that St. Cloud State University has held, as the inaugural NorthStar event took place on July 10, 2023. SCSU’s Director of Esports, Chase Neukam states that he is seeing a growth of interest in the NorthStar events. The inaugural event hosted 108 people; Neukam says that there is currently 130 people signed up but expects up to 150 people to be at the event on 3/10. Neukam hopes that this Esports event goes from a regional event to a national event.

St. Cloud State University has become more committed to the Esports community, and growing Esports on campus, since the launch of their first competitive Esports team formed back in November 2022, their varsity Rocket League team. Since then, the University has added two more clubs since.

Neukam states that he hopes to have 30 Esports clubs at SCSU in the next 3 years, that would equal to about one fifth of the school’s population. He hopes to that Esports will eventually be a part of the campus’ culture for the years to come.

Ben Ross, who was a member of the varisty Rocket League team and is now an SCSU alum, states that he is excited that Esports is growing on campus. Ross enjoyed being a part of the Rocket League team during his time at St. Cloud State University and thinks Esports is a great addition to the school. Ross says that some people he met at previous Esports events chose SCSU to be their home for the next 4 years because of Esports.

Each of these showcased games will have separate tournaments for skill levels during the event. There will also be some side activities, such as Cornhole, Board and Card games, a VR set-up for the game Beat Saber, and an Xbox area. Artist, Sean Sorey will also be in attendance at the NorthStar event selling his art. Food will also be provided.

This event will be held on March 10, 2024, at the Atwood Memorial Center on SCSU’s campus. The NorthStar event will begin at 10 a.m. and will go until around 8 p.m. Even if you don’t have an extreme passion for video games, you are still able to join in on the fun at the NorthStar Esports event. If you are unable to attend the event, the Ultimate, Ultimate Crew Battles, Melee, and Rocket League tournaments will all be streamed on Twitch.