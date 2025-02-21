Paint and Sip Inspires the Next Generation of Artists

Article by Luke Paider. Photo by Luke Paider

On Wednesday night the Atwood Ballroom played host to an event that looked to prove there was an artist in everyone. The Paints and Sips event was hosted by Campus recreation who partnered with art students at St. Cloud State to give students a chance to flex their artistic muscles.

Everyone was given paints, brushes and a blank canvas and an opportunity to create a masterpiece. Along with the artistry everyone was welcome to have lemonade and Husky Punch. Students were free to paint whatever they pleased but were given the option to follow step-by-step instructions to complete a picture of a bridge that included water flowing underneath, along with plants and shrubbery growing on the coasts.

St. Cloud State student Gabby Stich said “It was fun seeing that everyone else was doing bad so I didn’t feel as bad about also doing really bad at it” The event was also a great opportunity for students to come together for a calm before the testing storm.

“My vision was really to have an evening of creativity where students could just unwind especially as we are approaching midterms,” said event coordinator Javelia Galimore.

Even more so they say a picture can be worth a thousand words and maybe some of these students needed to paint what words could never express. “Art has always been a powerful medium for self expression and reflection in itself” said Galimore. Over the two hour event the students shared smiles, laughs, and hopefully improved their painting stroke.

“It was so much fun to see everyone out with their friends” said Stich. Who knows after an event like this it’s possible that St. Cloud could have inspired its very own Picasso.