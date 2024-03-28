Healthy Huskies at SCSU

As we enter the last half of the spring semester, staying mentally and physically healthy is especially important.

One of the organizations on campus working to help students with that goal is Healthy Huskies.

Healthy Huskies is an SCSU program where students aid their peers to learn and implement tools needed to positively impact their health and well-being.

To gain a more in-depth understanding of Healthy Huskies, I reached out to one of its members, Ellie Wigham.