Salt Awareness Week: Knowledge and Advise from Minnesota Experts

Article by Vrydon Paul. Photo by The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The week of Jan. 27 through Jan. 31 the city of St. Cloud and parts of the midwest created a campaign “Think Before You Shake” to bring awareness to road salt and its harmful environmental effects. Road salt melts ice and snow by reducing the freezing point. Road salt is great for preventing injuries from slipping and car accidents, but there is hardly any awareness of how using road salt can pollute the waterways, harm wildlife, and corrode metal objects. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said road salt is,

“Typically made of sodium chloride since that is the cheapest deicer available.”

The city of St. Cloud advises always to use a shovel or any snow plowing machine first to clear out the snow before it can turn to ice. Barron Nixon, who is the Plant Director for St. Cloud State University Facilities Management suggests using a small amount of salt for the surface and to re-salt only if the area needs it. According to the Minnesota Department of Pollution, depending on the weather outside, road salt does not activate under 15 degrees. When pouring salt over a large amount of pavement the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency advises using less than four pounds of salt for every 1000 feet.

St. Cloud State University has over 11 miles of sidewalk. Nixon suggests that ensuring every square inch of the campus is “ice-free” is a big project that multiple people from facilities management manage. Every student should treat every sidewalk as slippery even if it is not to avoid injury.

Your clothing also impacts your chances of slipping on ice. Deciding whether to wear boots or tennis shoes with grip instead of shoes that can easily cause you to slip can also impact your chances of getting injured.

“Always consider wearing the proper footwear when walking around campus,” Nixon recommends.

Check each label to see what you are getting and what you need out of salt is important. St. Cloud State University uses the same salt that the State of Minnesota puts on the highways or city streets. Some salts can irritate pets’ paws so, you should think about switching to a more pet-friendly option if you have pets., while other salts than Calcium Magnesium Acetate can cause damage to plants and other vegetation. Using an appropriate amount of salt can help prevent the pollution of riverways and lakes.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says, “The Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Minnesota have a standard of 230 mg/L which is about one teaspoon of salt in five gallons of water and the point we know that there are toxic effects on our fish and insects including reduced growth and reproduction or even death.”

Safe alternatives to road salt include sand and even coffee grounds, but make sure to research alternatives to determine which one you need, as some work better than others. Nixon recommends using as little salt as possible due to St. Cloud State University’s proximity to the Mississippi River and avoiding using salt close to storm drains.