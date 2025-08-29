SCSU Hosts First Job Fair of the Year

Article by Khadra Liban

Students eager to work and employers ready to hire met up on Aug 27th from 11-2 on the main floor of Atwood for St. Cloud State University’s (SCSU) first job fair of the school year. Students had the opportunity to see the different jobs that are available to them during

their time at St. Cloud State. The job fair consisted of different departments that hire students for work study positions. Work study positions are a vital part of student life as it is a part of financial aid that students use. The work study helps pay towards student’s tuition and housing, as well as gaining that hands-on experience in their field of study. The job fair hosted on-campus student organizations like Public Safety, Multicultural Student Services (MSS), Campus Recreation, and more. Off-campus employers such as the YES network and St. Cloud YMCA also attended.

Job fairs are a fantastic way for students to visit and network with the hiring staff to see if they can find a good match for their interests. It is difficult to find a job that fits the wants and needs of college students because college students don’t typically fit into the 9-5, so being provided with the opportunity on campus to make face-to-face connections with employers is helpful for the students at SCSU. The job fair provided that flexibility to help students find a job that accommodates their unconventional schedules.

The goal of the job fair is for students to find work-study positions that can help them build their resumes and give them the space to make connections that will benefit their academic and personal goals. The job market is a tough world to navigate, and with employers valuing experience over grades, finding a job while in college can be a defining factor of success post-graduation.

“The Job Fair will advertise the fact that students can work on or off campus at various departments at St. Cloud State. It’s a great way to advertise these opportunities and have their questions answered by the departments represented at the Job Fair,” said Eric Hanson, who is the assistant director of financial aid.

If you missed this job fair and are looking for another opportunity, SCSU is hosting Mainstreet on September 10th from 10-2 pm, spanning from Husky Plaza towards Brown Hall. Mainstreet will have student leaders, faculty, and staff meet with students, so they can learn more about the clubs, jobs, volunteer opportunities, and organizations students can join while on campus.