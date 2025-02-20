St. Cloud State University Tests Your Knowledge on Black History Month

Article by Vrydon Paul. Photo by Vrydon Paul.

St. Cloud State University and KVSC hosted their second-ever Black History Month theme trivia game in the Alumni room on Feb. 18, 2024.

Black History Month celebrates the accomplishments of Black individuals in the United States.

Irene a Graduate Assistant student for the Center of Institutional Equity at St. Cloud State University said about the importance of the event,

“The event is important to people on campus, especially to people who do not know much [Black History],”

The trivia contest included trivia about pop culture and the civil rights movement. Questions ranged from who was the first Black president to who performed in the half-time show for the Superbowl in 2022.

Participants received free beverages and snacks that included cookies and popcorn. Prizes ranged from candy and a throw blanket.

Many classes were canceled that day so the event had a low attendance with only the people who organized it showing up, but that did not get their hopes down one of the organizers said,

“We had almost 30 to 40 people last year, surprised we did not get anyone.”

Though attendance was low the vibes were still up. The organizers said they are looking to reschedule if possible soon.