St. Cloud State Weekend Events: Jan. 16-18

Thursday, Jan. 16

Aladdin at Huskies Cinema

For all the cinema enjoyers Huskies Cinema in the Atwood Theater will be playing the movie Aladdin from 7:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. Screening is free for students with a valid St. Cloud State ID and all goers will be recieve free pop, pizza, and candy.

Friday, Jan. 17

DIY Overnight Oats

Huskies Dining is hosting a create your own Overnight Oats event in Garvey Commons from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students can use their meal plan, Husky Bucks, Blizzard Bucks, cash, or card to participate and get a buffet style lunch at Garvey Commons.

Aladdin at Huskies Cinema

Huskies Cinema in the Atwood Theater will be playing the movie Aladdin from 7:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. The screening is free for students with a valid St. Cloud State ID and all goers will be receive free pop, pizza, and candy.

Saturday, Jan. 18

AMA Cloud Crawl

The American Marketing Association (AMA) is hosting a fundraiser in which people can buy a five-dollar bingo card. With purchases at participating businesses in downtown St. Cloud, they will mark off spots on your card. When one full column is marked off, those participants will be entered into a drawing to win prizes from different St. Cloud businesses. The event will end at 11:45 p.m.

Aladdin at Huskies Cinema

Huskies Cinema in the Atwood Theater will be playing the movie Aladdin from 7:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. The screening will be free for students with a valid St. Cloud State ID and all goers will be receive free pop, pizza, and candy.