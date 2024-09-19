St. Cloud State Weekend Events Sept. 19- Sept. 22

Article by Vrydon Paul.

Thursday, Sept. 19th:

AAWU Smart Start:

This is hosted by the Herberger Business School and the Career Center. This session provides tips on salary negotiation for women entering the job market. and It will go from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.. This event is entirely online and you can register for free with the link beforehand. https://www.aauw.org/resources/programs/womens-economic-empowerment-initiative/

DIY Street Corn

Create customized street corn! For Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month, Huskies Dining is hosting Create DIY Street Corn. This event is from at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Garvey Commons and will cost $13.40 which can be paid cash/card, Husky Bucks, Meal Plan, or Blizzard Bucks. This event ends at 2 p.m. CDT.

Cru Weekly Meeting

Cru will be hosting a mini church service weekly on Thursdays at 7 p.m.. This event is entirely free for college students and is located in the Cascade Room upstairs at the Atwood Memorial Center.

BBQ with TKE (Tau Kappa Epsilon)

Are you interested in learning more about Greek life? Spend your time with TKE playing yard games and enjoying BBQ. This event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m., and is entirely free! The BBQ is at the Tau Kappa House located at 702 7th Ave S, St. Cloud. MN. Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and the Department of Campus Involvement host this event.

S’mores Night

Campus Recreation is hosting S’mores Night! Hang out with your peers while enjoying free s’mores from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Halenbeck Hall.

Calvary College Nights: Dodgeball Tournament

The Calvary College Ministry hosts dodgeball at Calvary Community Church at1200 Roosevelt Rd, St Cloud MN. This event goes from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will feature free food and free stuff.

St. Cloud Area Quarterly Business Report

This report offers insight into the region’s economic landscape and forecasts for the St. Cloud area economy This free event is from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud City Hall Council Chambers at 12701 7th St. S, St. Cloud MN. Herberger Business School and St. Cloud State University host this event.

Anime Brigade Weekly Meeting

Have the chance to watch anime, hang out, and make new friends. This free weekly event is from 5:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. in the Maple Room at the Atwood Memorial Center. Anime Brigade hosts this event.

Huskies Cinema: Despicable Me 4

For all the cinema enjoyers Huskies Cinema in the Atwood Theater will be playing the fourth installment of the Despicable Me franchise from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.. The screening will be free for students with an SCSU ID and all goers will be given free pop, pizza, and candy. The Huskies Events and Activities Team hosts this event.

Friday, Sept 20th, 2024

Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month Celebration

Celebrate Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month with the Latin American Student Association and Husky Dining. This event will highlight Hispanic recipes from many regions. It will take place at the Gavey Commons on campus from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and cost $13.48 for lunch. Pay with cash, card, Husky Bucks, Meal Plan, or Blizzard Bucks.

Games and Puzzles in Atwood

This week have you stressed out? Come to Atwood room 103 and play games, puzzles, and color. Recovery Resource Center hosts this event and will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m..

USAF Band of Mid-American Clarinet Quartet

Hosted by the Department of Music, Wind Ensemble-Concert Band, and the Veterans Resource Center is a free concert. Playing in the Performing Arts Center is the Liberty Clarinet Quartet, from the United States Airforce Band of Mid-America stationed in Scott Airforce Base, Illinois. The concert is set to go from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m..

Rowing Crew Practice

The Rowing crew has its tri-weekly practice this Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. They will be meeting down by the dock on the Mississippi. If you’re interested in joining or have trouble finding the dock email jsmith1@go.stcloudstate.edu.

Huskies Cinema: Despicable Me 4

For all the cinema enjoyers Huskies Cinema in the Atwood Theater will be playing the fourth installment of the Despicable Me franchise from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.. The screening will be free for students with an SCSU ID and all goers will be given free pop, pizza, and candy. The Huskies Events and Activities Team hosts the event.

SCSU Pride Drag Show

For pride week in St. Cloud, the Drag Troupe of SCSU and the LGBT Resources Center are hosting a drag show at the Atwood Memorial Center Cascade. This event will go from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.. Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7 p.m.. Tickets purchased in advance (until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19) can be bought for $3 but at the door, it will be $5. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/scsu-pride-drag-show-tickets-1017965431007?aff=oddtdtcreator Tickets are available here.

Saturday, Sept. 20th, 2024

Sideline and Competitive Cheer Tryouts

Did you want to try out for Saint Cloud State’s incredible dance team? Well, you’re in luck because the Sideline and Competition Collegiate Cheerleading Program are hosting auditions on Saturday and Sunday at Halenbeck Hall. Saturday tryouts will start at 9 a.m. and end at noon. This Saturday session will consist of learning the material.

Men’s Soccer vs. Northern Michigan

Men’s soccer is playing on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Husky stadium. This event is free for students with a student ID. If not student tickets can be purchased at the Halenbeck ticket office. Huskies Athletics hosts this event.

Huskies Cinema: Despicable Me 4

For all the cinema enjoyers Huskies Cinema in the Atwood Theater will be playing the fourth installment of the Despicable Me franchise from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.. The screening will be free for students with an SCSU ID and all goers will be given free pop, pizza, and candy. The Huskies Events and Activities Team hosts this event.

Sunday, Sept. 22nd, 2024

Sideline and Competitive Cheer Tryouts

Did you want to try out for Saint Cloud State’s incredible dance team? Well, you’re in luck because the Sideline and Competition Collegiate Cheerleading Program are hosting auditions on Saturday and Sunday at Halenbeck Hall. Sunday’s tryouts will start at 9 am and end at noon. This Sunday session will consist of actual tryouts. Good luck!

Women’s Soccer vs. Bemidji State

The Saint Cloud State women’s soccer team is hosting Bemidji State at 1 p.m. in the Husky Stadium. This event is free for students with a SCSU student ID. If not a student or someone without a student ID then tickets can be purchased at the Halenbeck ticket box office.

St. Cloud Pride in the Park.

Swing by Lake George for St. Cloud’s annual free Pride in the Park from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.. Pride in the Park will be the final event capping St. Clouds Pride Week. The event will feature food vendors, entertainment, and a puppy parade at 1 p.m.. Saint Cloud State will have a booth there so come and pick up free merch and learn more about the LGBT Resource Center events.