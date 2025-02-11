St. Cloud State’s Unknown Music Show 

Article by Matthew Moorlach. Photo by Matthew Moorlach.

“Every week we have a local band from throughout Minnesota come by and play a good set of music,” said Rickie Bruno host of Monday Night Live.

Monday Night Live is a collaborative show between the radio station KVSC and the University Television Station at St. Cloud State University.

Many bands have played for Monday Night Live, including Walking Phonex, John Forrest and the Model Citizens, Simple Motions, and Dial Tone.

“We try to feature a wide spectrum of genres as humanly possible,” said Bruno.

All of the bands featured have their own unique style. The most recent band, SoulFlower, described their style as indie alternative and psychedelic soul with a little jazz.

Some bands even become some personal favorites. “Killed by kiwis is definitely my favorite I’ll tell anyone that,” said Monday Night Live producer Mya Fryckman.

Everyone working on Monday Night Live has their own part to play, from controlling sound on the audio board, to controlling the cameras on the broadcast, everyone has a role to fill.

Bruno said, “Usually my job consists of researching what the bands are about, some of their music and what they have put out recently. Basically, coming up with things to talk about with them during the interview segment.”

It’s a small show, making big memories. The lead singer of SoulFlower Inayah El-Amine said, “I really love all the friendly people and the hospitality.”

Fryckman said, “It’s a live show and especially with something as cool as music, it’s one of the coolest bragging rights I have as a student here at St. Cloud State.”

“I always find myself going onto whatever music service I have at the time and saving and listening to their stuff,” said Bruno.

Monday Night Live is broadcasted at 9 p.m. on 88.1FM KVSC and Spectrum 180 UTVS.