Winter Fest Lights Up Campus With Warm Smiles and Cold Weather Fun

Article by Nishat Tasnim. Photos by MD Aftab Hossain.

Winter at St. Cloud State can be brutally cold, but Huskies proved once again that no amount of snow can freeze their school spirit. This year’s Winter Fest transformed campus into a lively mix of fire pits, laughter, hot drinks, and community; the perfect recipe to warm up a Minnesota evening.

The night kicked off with students posing at the Winter Fest photo booth, where big smiles and even bigger jackets were the theme. Friends crowded together inside the festive candy-cane frame, capturing memories that will outlast the frost.

As the temperature dropped, the fire pits became the heart of the celebration. Students gathered around the crackling flames while others snapped photos nearby, creating a warm and inviting space.

Of course, no Winter Fest is complete without roasting marshmallows. Students huddled on straw bales with s’mores sticks in hand, enjoying the simple joy of melted chocolate and roasted marshmallows.

Inside, the celebration continued with our beloved mascot Blizzard greeting Huskies and future Huskies alike. The line of students waiting for photos showed just how much this fluffy icon means to the campus. Whether giving a high-five or a paw-pose, Blizzard added a spark of cheer that instantly brightened the room.

Winter Fest wrapped up with glowing fire pits, full hearts, and a renewed sense of campus unity. In a season defined by long nights and low temperatures, students showed that community, tradition, and shared joy are what truly brighten winter at St. Cloud State.