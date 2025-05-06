Saint Cloud Weather Forecast

Article by Elijah Arellano. Photo by Elijah Arellano.

May 5, 2025 – On Monday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 76 F and a low of about 50 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the SE will not have much effect on the temperatures. Skies will be sunny throughout the day.

May 6, 2025 – On Tuesday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 79 F and a low of about 50 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the WNW will not have much impact on the temperature. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day, with a few evening clouds drifting in.

May 7, 2025 – On Wednesday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 67 F and a low of about 50 F. Winds of 10 to 15 mph from the NE will not have much effect on the temperatures. Skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.

May 8, 2025 – On Thursday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 72 F and a low of about 42 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the ESE will not have much impact during the warmer parts of the day, but during the colder morning and evening hours, it will feel more like 37 F. Skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.

May 9, 2025 – On Friday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 80 F and a low of about 50 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the NW will not have much effect on the temperatures. Skies throughout the day will be mainly sunny with a few clouds in the sky.