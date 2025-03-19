Campus Events Weekend Outlook: March 20-22

Article by Eli Holm. Photo by Eli Holm.

Thursday, March 20

Using AI To Support the Work Of Teaching: An Artistic Lens

Cecil Monroe, a professor of graphic design in the Arts Department, hosts an in-person and online discussion on AI’s role in graphic design, marketing, branding, and student development. She aims to bring an artist’s perspective to the technology, and how it might change output in different sectors. The in-person option is held in ISELF in Room 101 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The online option is hosted at the same time, on ZOOM. Both events are free to attend.

DIY No-Bake Cheesecake

Garvey Commons hosts another of their DIY events, this time taking on the No-Bake Cheesecake. The cafeteria will have different crust options, fill-ins, and toppings for students to choose from. Students, staff, families, and the St. Cloud community are welcome. Lunch is held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is $13.40 plus tax, and Garvey accepts payments with a student meal plan, Husky Bucks, Blizzard Bucks, cash, or credit card.

GSAW – Professional Headshots

The Department of University Communications hosts a photography session to take headshots for students to use in their professional careers. The event is free for all students. The photography session will be held in the Administrative Services building in room 207. There will be two sessions, the first is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second is from 2 to 4 p.m.

Calvary College Nights: Ephesians

In their weekly series, the student-led Calvary College Ministry hosts “discussion, fellowship, and food,” engaging students with the gospel and accompanying conversation. This meeting will look at “The Epistle to the Ephesians” and feature a guest speaker to guide the service. College Nights take place every Thursday at the Calvary Community Church from 7 to 10 p.m.

Write Night

The University Library continues with its monthly Write Nights. These nights hope to give faculty, staff, and graduate students a chance for accountability and community to pursue their academic writing. Participants are encouraged to set a goal for the evening and to help each other achieve it. There will be hosts available in MC 218 for advice throughout the night, as well as online hosts available for a ZOOM breakout room. The event is held in the University Library from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Atwood After Dark – St. Patrick’s Day-themed

For their March edition of Atwood After Dark, the Huskies Events and Activities Team brings the St. Patrick’s spirit to the Atwood Memorial Center. The activities for this edition include some of the staples like karaoke, free galactic bowling, and crafts, while new games like foot darts, bean art, and create-your-own-clover will make their debut. Students, faculty, and staff can attend for free with valid ID, and students are allowed two additional guests for free. The event is $10 for any community member. The event is held from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Atwood Memorial Center.

Friday, March 21

GSAW – $8 Friday at Garvey

The Graduate Studies Program hosts an $8 lunch event at Garvey. Graduate students are encouraged to gather a group of friends in the program and enjoy a discounted lunch. Lunch is held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Garvey Commons.

St. Cloud State University Planetarium Alumni Night

The Advancement and Alumni Engagement program presents the film “Minnesota in the Cosmos” at the University Planetarium. The film is followed by a tour of the night sky discussing celestial objects, constellations, and other night sky phenomena one might see at this time of year. The event is free; however, space is limited. Registration is required HERE. The Planetarium emphasizes that it is suitable for ages seven and older. The film starts screening at 5 p.m. in the Wick Science Building Planetarium and is expected to end around 6:30 p.m.

Crochet/Knit with Drama Club

The Drama Club hosts an evening of crafts for both new and old members. They welcome people of all skill levels and are more than happy to teach beginners. People who do not crochet or knit are encouraged to bring their craft of choice. The event is hosted from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Atwood Memorial Center in the Maple Room.

Building Battles 3 – Stearns/Case and Hill/Stateview

ResLife hosts their third building battles featuring Stearns vs. Case Halls and Hill vs. Stateview Halls. Residents can test their skills on Super Smash Bros and Mario Kart. The Battles will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Case-Hill lounges.

Women’s Only 4v4 Volleyball – Registration Closes

Campus Recreation closes registration for their Women’s Only 4v4 Volleyball. Registration is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Campus Recreation Desk in Hallenbeck Hall.

Saturday, March 22

Hmong Night

The Hmong Student Organization hosts a Cultural Night celebrating their unique culture and its significance in Minnesota. The celebration in Hmong is called Tso Txoj Kev Qub, Pib Txoj Tshiab (End the Cycle, Start the Change). The event is held in the Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased HERE.