Saint Cloud State University Sells Selke Field

Article by Vrydon Paul. Photo by St. Cloud State University Communications.

On Aug. 22, 2025, Saint Cloud State University sold the almost century old Selke Field to the Central Minnesota Youth Soccer Association for $350,000. The Field had been for sale since March 2025. Saint Cloud Interim President Dietz released a statement about the sale.

“We are thrilled a community partner like CMYSA (Central Minnesota Youth Soccer Association) could purchase a facility we are no longer using,” said Dietz. “We have confidence that this historic site can have a bright future under new ownership.”

The Central Minnesota Youth Soccer Association crowd-funded over $100,000 to make the purchase. The association’s priorities for the site include repairing the granite wall that surrounds the complex and field maintenance.

“Saint Cloud State University is a place that invests in the community, and by purchasing Selke Field, we hope to do the same,” said CMYSA President Emily Willaert.

CMYSA plans to host a Selke Field social on Sept. 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will include a four-on-four soccer match and various games.